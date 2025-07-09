Cooler Weather and Thunderstorms Expected in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – A cool start to the day in Metro Detroit sees low temperatures around 60 degrees. However, meteorologists say today might be the best day of the week with clear skies and comfortable humidity levels.

High temperatures are anticipated to reach the mid-80s, offering a pleasant break from the recent heatwave. According to the latest forecast, humidity will increase overnight, with low temperatures settling in the upper 60s.

A significant change is expected midweek when more humid conditions arrive, creating a chance for showers and thunderstorms. While no severe weather is anticipated, the storms could bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds, with highs in the mid-80s.

As the week progresses, the weather is expected to stay mainly dry, but brief showers or thunderstorms may arise due to rising temperatures and humidity. The forecast calls for sunny and warmer conditions by Friday, with highs reaching the upper 80s.

This weekend, temperatures are projected to stay above average, with the possibility of showers and thunderstorms late Saturday. Residents are encouraged to stay updated through the 4Warn Weather app, noted as one of the best in the nation.

Authorities also reported ongoing developments from the July 8 police shooting in East Detroit, which resulted from an attempted arson and domestic violence incident that began just before 3 a.m.