Cooler Weekend with Chance of Rain in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (21Alive) – This weekend in Fort Wayne is expected to be mostly dry, with a small chance of a stray shower later today. Temperatures will be cooler, reaching highs near 80°.

The weather remains cloudy today, and while a few showers may develop in the west by late afternoon, the day should not be a total washout. The slight chance of rain will carry into early tomorrow morning before giving way to warmer temperatures.

According to forecasters, Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs climbing into the upper 80s, bringing a warmer end to the weekend.

Looking ahead, a warm and quiet weather pattern is anticipated for next week, with temperatures remaining in the upper 80s. Rainfall is expected to be sparse, but the next opportunity for showers looks to arrive by Friday, when highs are projected to drop into the low 80s.

Today’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a stray afternoon shower, a high of 79°, and southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Tonight, expect partly cloudy conditions with a low of 61° and light southeast winds.

Tomorrow’s forecast is more promising, with mostly sunny skies and a warm day expected. The high will reach 87°, with winds from the south at 5-10 mph.