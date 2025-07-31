Cooling Relief from Heat Arrives This Week Across Southern States

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A break from the intense heat and humidity is expected this week, providing much-needed relief for residents. Temperatures in the area will remain in the 90s until Wednesday, with heat indices reaching as high as 110° in parts of the Midstate.

A frontal system moving through the region on Thursday is forecasted to lower both temperatures and humidity levels. While the forecast for the weekend indicates highs in the mid to upper 80s, overnight lows will drop from the upper 70s to the mid 60s.

In a related report, SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) – Friday marks the potential end of a sweltering week in Northwest Louisiana. A weakening high-pressure system will bring the chance for scattered showers and storms this weekend. Tonight is expected to remain mostly dry, but the weather will start to shift as storms develop again on Saturday, particularly south of I-30.

The high temperatures on Saturday are forecast to reach the upper 80s to lower 90s before dipping into the low to mid-90s for Sunday. By Monday and Tuesday, the heat may return as high-pressure systems reclaim control.

Meanwhile, in MICHIGAN, a break from oppressive humidity is also on the horizon. Dew points have soared into the 70s lately, making conditions feel uncomfortable. Fortunately, a cold front will arrive by Thursday, reducing dew points to the 50s, and bringing cooler temperatures throughout the weekend. Residents can expect pleasant conditions with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s.

As various regions across the southern states brace for a change in weather, meteorologists recommend keeping umbrellas handy for the storms, while also looking forward to the refreshing air promised later this week.