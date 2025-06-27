Cooling Storms Follow D.C. Heat Wave This Weekend

WASHINGTON, D.C. — After a sweltering heat wave plagued the region this week, residents of D.C. can expect some relief with cooler temperatures and rain this weekend. However, thunderstorms may accompany this respite.

On Friday morning, temperatures were in the mid-70s, thanks to early storms that passed through. This marked a noticeable shift from earlier in the week when the heat index reached 100 degrees. “Our five-day stretch of high heat has finally broken,” said Brian van de Graaff, a senior meteorologist at 7News.

According to the National Weather Service, the day’s temperatures are forecasted to rise into the high 80s, with the humidity likely to create a muggy atmosphere. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected, primarily after 1 p.m. The storms could develop into heavier downpours as the day progresses.

Van de Graaff noted, “A few storms are possible in the mountains, and if they hold together, they may spread into the metro area overnight.” Stating that isolated storms could pose a risk to the already-saturated ground, he reassured that an all-out washout was not expected.

On Saturday, temperatures are predicted to reach the low 90s, with a slight reduction in humidity by nightfall. Authorities warn that additional storms in the area may persist. Sunday will show similar weather patterns with highs nearing 90 degrees and a chance for scattered thunderstorms.

The impact of the recent storms was already felt in parts of Maryland, particularly in the Greenwood Knolls neighborhood of Silver Spring, where several homes sustained damage from downed trees. No injuries were reported, but the local Fire and EMS noted significant property damage.

As D.C. residents prepare for the weekend, many are reminded to stay updated on weather conditions as thunderstorms can arise unexpectedly amid the changing climate.