Cooper Flagg Expected to Be First Pick in 2025 NBA Draft

CHICAGO, Illinois — Cooper Flagg, the standout forward from Duke University, is poised to be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg, 18, made headlines during the NBA Draft Combine, expressing his excitement about the upcoming draft. “I’m just really grateful to get this opportunity,” he said, reflecting on his journey from Maine to leading Duke to the NCAA Final Four.

Flagg’s impressive college career included an average of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game—numbers that have made him one of the most anticipated prospects since Anthony Davis in 2012. The Dallas Mavericks, who won the top pick in the draft lottery with just a 1.8 percent chance, are expected to select Flagg, who has worked out exclusively for them. “They aren’t looking at anyone else,” he added.

Throughout his time at Duke and previously at Montverde Academy, Flagg demonstrated versatility and a winning mentality. Coaches frequently noted his defensive skills and basketball IQ, describing him as a “generational talent.” His development both offensively and defensively impressed scouts who have followed him during his transition from high school. “He knows what he’s doing. He locks in,” one Western Conference executive said, commenting on Flagg’s fierce competitiveness.

Coaches also remarked on Flagg’s adaptability, noting he could step into the Mavericks’ lineup without carrying the burden of being the primary scorer. “He has proven he can fit in and be impactful,” said one Eastern Conference coach.

With the excitement surrounding Flagg, expectations are high for his rookie season in Dallas. If he maintains his collegiate production in the NBA, he could very well become the front-runner for Rookie of the Year honors. “He just needs to be a well-rounded contributor and he will win Rookie of the Year,” one ACC coach stated. “Dallas should be good, assuming health.”

Other top prospects such as Dylan Harper and V.J. Edgecombe also draw attention, but Flagg remains the standout talent in this draft class. With a promising future ahead, all eyes will be on Flagg when he hears his name called on draft night.