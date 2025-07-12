Cooper Flagg Faces Pressure in NBA Summer League Debut

Las Vegas, Nevada – Cooper Flagg made his NBA Summer League debut for the Dallas Mavericks on July 10, stepping onto the court at the Thomas & Mack Center. The highly anticipated game saw Flagg face off against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

After the match, Mavericks player Kyrie Irving shared his thoughts on Flagg’s performance. Irving, who will extend his contract with Dallas in 2024, praised Flagg but acknowledged the pressure surrounding a top draft pick. “He did very well. Saying he did not do well, he is likely under a lot of stress,” Irving said. “But I’m eager to see all these young men develop.”

Flagg was selected first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft only weeks before his debut. He scored 10 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and recorded 4 assists, but struggled with his shooting, finishing with a field goal percentage of just 23.8%. He notably missed all five of his three-point attempts and was unable to convert on his lone free throw.

The match was particularly talked about due to Flagg’s matchup against Bronny James, a second-round pick in the 2024 Draft. Despite being six inches shorter, James held his own against the much-hyped Flagg.

In his postgame comments, Flagg reflected on the challenges he faced during the game. “Not up to my standards,” he said. “It’s a different feeling, new environment, and new teammates. I didn’t have my best game, but I’m going to keep going forward.”

He acknowledged the differences he noticed in professional basketball compared to his time at Duke University. “It’s just a different game. A different pace, a different feel, different spacing. It’s a lot of adjustments, but we’ll be alright,” he added.

Flagg’s candid assessment of his performance contrasted sharply with Irving’s encouraging words. The differing reactions have sparked discussions among fans and analysts since the game.