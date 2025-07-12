Sports
Cooper Flagg Faces Pressure in NBA Summer League Debut
Las Vegas, Nevada – Cooper Flagg made his NBA Summer League debut for the Dallas Mavericks on July 10, stepping onto the court at the Thomas & Mack Center. The highly anticipated game saw Flagg face off against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
After the match, Mavericks player Kyrie Irving shared his thoughts on Flagg’s performance. Irving, who will extend his contract with Dallas in 2024, praised Flagg but acknowledged the pressure surrounding a top draft pick. “He did very well. Saying he did not do well, he is likely under a lot of stress,” Irving said. “But I’m eager to see all these young men develop.”
Flagg was selected first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft only weeks before his debut. He scored 10 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and recorded 4 assists, but struggled with his shooting, finishing with a field goal percentage of just 23.8%. He notably missed all five of his three-point attempts and was unable to convert on his lone free throw.
The match was particularly talked about due to Flagg’s matchup against Bronny James, a second-round pick in the 2024 Draft. Despite being six inches shorter, James held his own against the much-hyped Flagg.
In his postgame comments, Flagg reflected on the challenges he faced during the game. “Not up to my standards,” he said. “It’s a different feeling, new environment, and new teammates. I didn’t have my best game, but I’m going to keep going forward.”
He acknowledged the differences he noticed in professional basketball compared to his time at Duke University. “It’s just a different game. A different pace, a different feel, different spacing. It’s a lot of adjustments, but we’ll be alright,” he added.
Flagg’s candid assessment of his performance contrasted sharply with Irving’s encouraging words. The differing reactions have sparked discussions among fans and analysts since the game.
Recent Posts
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep
- AMC Entertainment Boosted by Bullish Wedbush Upgrade
- JPMorgan Chase to Report Strong Q2 Earnings This Week
- Big Banks and Economic Data Dominate Financial Landscape This Week
- WWE RAW Highlights High-Stakes Gauntlet Match for SummerSlam Title Contender