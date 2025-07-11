Cooper Flagg Makes NBA Debut Against Bronny James in Summer League

Las Vegas, NV –

Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, made his highly anticipated debut Thursday night as the Dallas Mavericks took on the Los Angeles Lakers in the Summer League. The game, held at the Thomas & Mack Center, featured Flagg against fellow standout Bronny James, creating a matchup that drew significant excitement among fans.

Flagg’s first game showcased his remarkable skills, as he quickly settled in, scoring six points early on. He received a warm welcome from Mavericks fans, eager to see how the Duke product would perform at the professional level. As noted by ESPN’s broadcast team, Flagg’s ability to hit shots, including a fastbreak dunk and a fadeaway jumper, highlighted his all-around talent.

Bronny James also made headlines, scoring the opening basket with a smooth mid-range shot. James’ performance has been closely watched this summer, as he aims to develop his game heading into his second year with the Lakers.

Both players saw significant time on the court early in the game. James scored five points in the first quarter, while Flagg followed with strong offensive moves, including an impressive breakaway slam. The two stars went head-to-head in a way that had the Vegas crowd buzzing.

“We’re just getting started,” Flagg said after the game. “It’s great to finally play in the NBA and feel the energy from the crowd.”

The Mavericks team, featuring additional young talent, held a narrow lead over the Lakers as the game progressed. The matchup was especially meaningful considering the off-season trade between the two franchises involving superstar Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis.

With both Flagg and James taking center stage, this Summer League game marks an important step in their careers. The excitement around their performances will undoubtedly fuel interest for the upcoming NBA season.