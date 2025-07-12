Sports
Cooper Flagg’s NBA Debut: Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Las Vegas, NV – Cooper Flagg, the Dallas Mavericks‘ No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is set to make his highly anticipated debut on July 10 against the Los Angeles Lakers at the NBA Summer League. The game will begin at 8 PM EST and will be broadcast live on ESPN and other streaming platforms.
The matchup will not only mark Flagg’s first game but also feature a face-off with Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James. Fans are excited to see how the two young talents perform against each other on the court.
Flagg, a standout during his college career, aims to showcase his skills after being selected first overall. The Mavericks will also face off against the San Antonio Spurs, featuring the No. 2 draft pick Dylan Harper, on July 12. The stakes are high for these young players as they adjust to the intensity of professional basketball.
For fans wishing to attend Flagg’s debut live, tickets are available through NBA.com Summer League Tickets at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Analysts anticipate that Flagg’s strong performance will be crucial as the Mavericks prepare for their next game against the Charlotte Hornets on July 14. Flagg, along with former teammates Liam McNeeley and Kon Kneuppel, will look to make a significant impact.
The Mavericks’ final Summer League game will take place on July 16 against the Philadelphia 76ers, where Flagg will compete alongside VJ Edgecombe and Johni Broome, notable players in their own right.
