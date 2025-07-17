Business
Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Surpasses $1 Million in Grants
HYANNIS, Mass. — The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod’s Charitable Foundation Trust announced grant funding for five regional nonprofits during the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2026, marking a significant milestone by exceeding $1 million in total grants awarded in Barnstable County since 2018.
The grants will support various projects, including housing development, food pantries, and summertime youth maritime programs. Benefiting from this funding are the Falmouth Housing Trust, Farming Falmouth, the Lower Cape Outreach Council, the Cape Cod Maritime Museum, and Amazing Grace of Cape Cod.
Additionally, the bank awarded multi-year grants to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands, the Harwich Ecumenical Council for the Homeless, Helping Our Women, and Heritage Museums and Gardens.
Lisa Oliver, CEO, Chair, and President of the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, emphasized the importance of supporting local nonprofits. “As a true community bank, we prioritize supporting nonprofit organizations that meet the critical needs of local residents,” she said.
Oliver added, “We are committed to a vision of transforming lives through the power of community banking by providing financial support to help alleviate affordable housing issues, homelessness, access to health care, barriers to health care and recovery services, food insecurity, and social inequality.”
