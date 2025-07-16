Sports
Copa América Femenina 2025 Kicks Off as Brazil Faces Bolivia
QUITO, Ecuador — The 2025 Copa América Femenina begins today, July 11, featuring ten national teams competing for the title. In their opening match, Brazil will face Bolivia at 5 p.m. ET at Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda.
Brazil arrives in Quito as the reigning champion and one of the strongest teams in women’s soccer history, boasting eight championships from nine Copa América appearances. The team opened this year’s tournament with a 2-0 victory over Venezuela, courtesy of goals from Amanda Gutierres and Duda Sampaio.
Bolivia, on the other hand, is looking to recover from a tough 4-0 loss in their opening match against Paraguay. Historically, Bolivia has struggled in this tournament, never advancing past the group stage in their previous eight attempts. Their record stands at three wins, two draws, and 25 losses.
Brazilians will be looking to maintain their dominance in the competition, while Bolivia hopes to turn their fortune around in this crucial matchup.
Fans can watch the tournament live on FOX Sports 1 and stream it on FOXSports.com. The final match of the Copa América Femenina will take place on August 2, 2025, at 5 p.m. ET.
The stakes are high as teams vie for not only the championship but also a chance to compete in the 2027 Pan American Games in Lima.
