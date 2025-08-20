Copa Centroamericana: Plaza Amador Leads Group A After Narrow Win

PANAMA CITY, Panama — Plaza Amador took the lead in Group A of the 2025 Copa Centroamericana following a tight victory over Managua on August 19. The Panamanian team secured three crucial points, bringing their total to nine, with one match left to play.

The victory puts Plaza Amador ahead of Antigua GFC, which has four points, and Alianza from El Salvador, also with four. Liga Deportiva Alajuelense of Costa Rica trails with three points. Managua remains without a win in the group.

Plaza Amador’s match was intense. They initially surged ahead with a 3-0 lead, thanks to goals from Everardo Rose in the 22nd minute, José Murillo in the 30th, and Jorlian Sánchez in the 52nd minute. However, Managua fought back with two late goals from Mauro Verón at the 68th and 81st minutes, making the final score 3-2.

Antigua GFC’s performance has put them on edge as they prepare to close out the group stage against Alajuelense on August 27. They must win to keep their hopes of advancing alive and need favorable results from the matches involving Alianza and Plaza Amador.

This tournament format allows the top two teams from each group to progress to the knockout stage. As it stands, Plaza Amador looks well-positioned for advancement, while Antigua GFC must navigate a tough road ahead to stay in contention.

The final two matchdays promise exciting showdowns as teams battle for a chance to make it into the quarterfinals of the Copa Centroamericana.