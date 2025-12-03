Sports
Copa del Rey: Goals Galore in December 3rd Matches
Murcia, Spain — A thrilling evening unfolded on December 3, 2025, during the second round of the Copa del Rey, featuring 12 matches across Spain. Teams from various divisions showcased their talent in pursuit of the prestigious title.
One of the standout games was the clash between Real Murcia and Cádiz, where Murcia triumphed with a convincing 3-0 victory. Pedro Benito kicked off the scoring with a strike from a quick counter-attack, followed by Schalk’s goal just minutes later, marking a strong performance by the home side.
In another match, Eldense equalized against Almería after being put on the back foot. Bellari leveled the score at 1-1, showcasing determination and skill. Meanwhile, Riquelme’s stunning goal put Real Betis ahead of their opponents, further increasing the excitement in the tournament.
As the matches unfolded, the Cultural Leonesa also had their moment of glory, taking the lead again through Paco Cortés, who delivered a remarkable shot from the edge of the area into the top corner.
The final scores at the close of the first set of matches revealed a mix of competitive spirit and unexpected outcomes. The results included Mirandés 0-2 Real Sporting, Cultural Leonesa 1-1 FC Andorra, and the goalless draw in the Talavera vs. Málaga game.
With each passing minute, fans were treated to an electrifying atmosphere as teams continued to fight for their spot in the next round of the tournament. This edition of the Copa del Rey promises to bring more surprises and thrilling matches as clubs vie for the coveted trophy.
