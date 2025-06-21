Copa Oro 2025: Canadá and Curacao to clash in Group B showdown

HOUSTON, Texas — The 2025 Copa Oro will kick off on June 14 in the United States and Canada, featuring 16 teams, including 15 qualifiers from the Nations League and guest nation Saudi Arabia. The tournament will run until July 6, with the inaugural match set at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and the final at NRG Stadium in Houston.

This year’s edition holds high stakes as teams prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Defending champions Mexico will seek to retain their title against top competition in the region. The matches will be televised in the U.S. on networks including Fox Sports 1, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN, while in Mexico, VIX and TUDN will carry the broadcasts.

The group stage will occur from June 14 to June 24, with top teams advancing to the knockout rounds beginning June 28. Semifinals are scheduled for July 2, culminating in the final on July 6. The final match will start at 5 PM CDT / 7 PM ET.

In their quest for their first major trophy in 25 years, Canada performed impressively, defeating Honduras in their tournament opener. Striker Tajon Buchanan scored two goals, boosted by contributions from Niko Sigur and Promise David. A win against Curacao on June 21 would secure Canada’s spot in the quarterfinals without needing to rely on other results.

Curacao, ranked 90th in FIFA, aims to bounce back after their recent draw with El Salvador. They controlled 60% of ball possession during that match, highlighting their potential to challenge Canada. The upcoming clash on June 21 will take place at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston.

This match will mark the third encounter between Canada and Curacao in Copa Oro history, with Canada seeking to improve upon their recent performance after reaching the quarterfinals in 2023. El Salvador aims for advancement as well, hoping to exit the group stage successfully.