Copper Ready for Game 3 After Knee Surgery Recovery

NEW YORK — Phoenix Mercury guard Diamond Copper is gearing up for a decisive Game 3 against the New York Liberty this Friday night in Phoenix. Despite undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in May, Copper has made a significant recovery and is eager to help her team continue their playoff run.

As she prepares for the game, Copper reflected on her rehabilitation process. She scrolled through supportive messages from the team’s director of health and performance, Hannah Wengertsman. “That stuff really made a difference,” Copper told The Inquirer, highlighting the encouragement she received throughout her recovery.

The Mercury secured their spot in this critical matchup after a commanding 86-60 victory over the Liberty in Game 2. Copper played a significant role, scoring 14 points and contributing to the team’s defense. “When she goes, we go,” veteran teammate DeWanna Bonner said, underlining Copper’s vital presence on the court.

Having dealt with the challenge of integrating back into a restructured team, Copper expressed her determination to maintain her leadership role. “Make lemonade out of lemons. That’s just where I’m from, and that’s me in a nutshell,” she said. This season marks Copper’s first experience of being sidelined due to injury, a period she found mentally taxing.

With a strong season behind her, Copper averaged 21.1 points per game before her injury. After rehabilitation, she has focused on regaining her rhythm on the court. Coach Nate Tibbetts noted that he has started to see hints of the player Copper was last year.

In a tense Game 1 that went into overtime, Copper emphasized the need to set the tone for her team. She took that challenge seriously, adjusting her play based on coaches’ feedback regarding her defensive performance and the Liberty’s scoring.

Following a commanding victory in Game 2, Tibbetts praised Copper’s defensive efforts, as she made immediate offensive contributions, driving and scoring efficiently. Copper remarked on her role, stating, “I just go to the spot they tell me to go to,” displaying her team-first mentality.

The Mercury’s drive continues as they prepare for the pivotal Game 3, demonstrating resilience and teamwork throughout the adversity of the season. Copper’s experience and determination could prove crucial as they make their playoff push in front of home fans.

After much hard work, Copper believes in the importance of patience. “You’ve got to be patient, but you are enough,” she concluded, reminding herself and her teammates that they must give it their all.