Coppola’s ‘Megadoc’ Showcases the Freedom of Filmmaking

ATLANTA, Georgia — Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola completed his long-awaited film, “Megalopolis,” after nearly 30 years of attempts. The ambitious project, which began shooting in 2022 when he was 83, was financed by selling part of his winery for $120 million. This film’s journey is the subject of “Megadoc,” a documentary directed by Mike Figgis that will premiere on September 19.

In the documentary, Coppola emphasizes the freedom to fail in his creative endeavors. He opens up about the anxiety he feels and embraces the risks associated with his artistic journey. “I’m doing something I don’t know how to do,” he admits, asserting that the fear of failure can pave the way for artistic success.

Coppola’s rehearsal process with his cast, including Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, and Jon Voight, resembles acting classes rather than formal practice. He encourages improvisation and a playful atmosphere, telling the actors, “When you’re in this space, you’re not you; you are the character you’re playing.” This environment allows them to explore their roles without the constraints of traditional Method acting.

“Megadoc” highlights Coppola’s unorthodox techniques during filming. Figgis presents interviews with the cast, including Adam Driver, who portrays the visionary protagonist. Driver described Coppola’s directorial style as liberating, allowing actors to contribute creatively during filming. Voight remarked on Coppola’s unique process and called it an “open” filming experience.

The documentary also reveals the sheer scale of “Megalopolis.” Coppola believes its expansive sets and complex scenes surpass those of his iconic film “Apocalypse Now.” The production features crowd scenes, fights, and elaborate celebrations. Coppola sees these elements not as constraints but as tools to discover new creative possibilities.

Despite the film’s vibrancy, “Megalopolis” faced real challenges, including conflicts on set that led to the departure of key personnel. Figgis touches upon these difficulties while noting Coppola’s intent to maintain creative freedom, even at the cost of conventional safety measures.

The documentary ultimately presents Coppola’s philosophy that art thrives on chaos and spontaneity. He believes that cinema must retain its connections to theatre to keep the medium alive. “Moviemaking is not work; it’s play,” Coppola states, reflecting his ongoing quest for artistic fulfillment.

Coppola’s methods evoke mixed reactions from those working with him, illustrating complex dynamics in creative freedom within filmmaking. “Megadoc” serves as a raw look into what it means to pursue artistic ambition while navigating the intricate web of collaboration and creative expression.