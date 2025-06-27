Sports
Corentin Moutet Reaches Semifinals at Mallorca Championships
PALMA, Spain — Corentin Moutet has made history by reaching the semifinals of the Mallorca Championships for the first time in his career. The 26-year-old French tennis player achieved this milestone on Thursday by defeating Learner Tien with a score of 6-2, 7-5.
Moutet, traditionally not known as a grass specialist, will now face American Alex Michelsen in the semifinals. Michelsen, 20, advanced to this round by overcoming former Wimbledon semifinalist Roberto Bautista Agut, winning 6-4, 7-6 (4).
The other semifinal match will feature Felix Auger-Aliassime against Tallon Griekspoor, both aiming for a spot in the final. The matches are highly anticipated as players compete on the grass courts of Mallorca.
The tournament has been a surprising showcase for Moutet, who now looks to continue his impressive run amidst a competitive field.
