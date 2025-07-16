CoreWeave Aims to Revolutionize AI with $6 Billion Data Center Investment

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania — CoreWeave Inc. announced Tuesday a commitment of over $6 billion to establish a new AI data center in Lancaster, marking a significant expansion in its capabilities. The center will start with an initial capacity of 100 megawatts and has potential to grow to 300 MW as demand increases.

Michael Intrator, CEO of CoreWeave, emphasized the necessity for enhanced infrastructure in the AI sector, stating, “The demand for high-performance AI compute is relentless. CoreWeave is scaling a cloud purpose-built for AI to meet it and strengthen U.S. leadership.” The announcement coincided with the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit in Pittsburgh, chaired by Senator Dave McCormick, R-Penn.

The new data center is expected to create about 600 construction jobs and 175 permanent positions, providing a boost to the local economy. CoreWeave, known for renting out access to AI chips, has seen its stock price soar more than 250% since its public offering in March.

In discussions at the summit, President Donald Trump and other lawmakers highlighted the importance of AI infrastructure for the future. CoreWeave’s announcement follows a broader $70 billion investment initiative by the Trump administration aimed at maintaining U.S. competitiveness in AI.

Last week, CoreWeave secured a deal worth $9 billion with Core Scientific, which will expand its access to essential power and facilities. This growth strategy reflects the company’s long-term vision as it aims to tap into the surging demand for artificial intelligence services.

The Lancaster site will be part of CoreWeave’s growing network, totaling 33 AI data centers, with 28 in the United States. This investment is pivotal as it positions the Mid-Atlantic region as a crucial hub for AI development.

“This data center will accelerate innovation and drive economic growth across the region,” Intrator affirmed during the summit.