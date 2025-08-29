Health
Corewell Health Offers Flu Vaccines in Southwest Michigan
St. Joseph, Michigan – Corewell Health is teaming up with Lakeland Care Network to provide flu vaccines for adults 18 and older. Drive-thru and walk-in clinics will occur throughout Southwest Michigan, starting September 16.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends annual flu shots for individuals six months and older as a key defense against influenza. Although the ideal time to receive the vaccine is between September and October, shots are available throughout the flu season.
Vaccination clinics will be available on specific dates at various locations:
- Tuesday, Sept. 16, 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Corewell Health Care Center Royalton, 3900 Hollywood Road, St. Joseph
- Wednesday, Sept. 17, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., New Buffalo Fire Department, 35 N. Harrison St., New Buffalo
- Thursday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Hartford Fire Department, 436 East Main, Hartford
- Friday, Sept. 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Corewell Health Care Center Royalton
- Additional dates and locations will be available through October.
No appointments are necessary, and vaccines can be administered while patients remain in their vehicles at drive-thru options. The clinics will offer the trivalent flu vaccine, which protects against three main types of influenza viruses. For individuals aged 65 and older, a high-dose vaccine will also be available.
Many health insurance plans cover the vaccine cost, so individuals are encouraged to bring their insurance cards. If paying out-of-pocket, the cost is $37 for the standard vaccine and $74 for the high-dose vaccine, payable by cash or check only. No one will be denied a vaccine due to inability to pay.
For further details about flu vaccinations or to arrange a clinic at a local workplace, call 269-927-5154.
