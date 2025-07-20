Sports
Corey Anderson Makes Heavyweight Debut Against Denis Goltsov
Las Vegas, Nevada — Corey Anderson is back in action this Saturday, marking his heavyweight debut after a long layoff. The former Bellator light heavyweight champion will face 2024 PFL Heavyweight Champion Denis Goltsov at the PFL event.
For the past 16 months, Anderson has been waiting for a fight while his team negotiated with the PFL. Initially slated for a trilogy bout, those plans fell through, leaving Anderson in limbo. When the opportunity at heavyweight arrived, he was quick to accept.
“When it came, my manager Ali Abdelaziz called me,” Anderson told MMA Fighting. “I didn’t really think; I just said I’ll take it.” The fight brings new excitement for Anderson, who cited a lack of viable opponents in the light heavyweight division.
“There wasn’t a fear. There were no new faces,” he explained, pointing out that his motivation was reinvigorated with the prospect of a new division. “It was a fresh, fun challenge.”
Anderson weighed in at 239 pounds, ready to take on Goltsov. He faced some challenges in the early stage of the fight but adapted quickly, taking Goltsov down consistently.
In the second round, Anderson managed to secure top control, delivering significant ground and pound strikes. The referee ultimately stopped the fight, marking a successful entrance into the heavyweight class for Anderson.
As he eyes future matchups, including a potential blockbuster with former UFC champion Francis Ngannou, Anderson remains focused on his immediate goals: “If the fight is dominant, we’ll be prepared for whatever comes next,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of opportunities that align with his financial goals.
Anderson, now with wins over six former world champions, feels optimistic about what lies ahead in the heavyweight division. “Whatever it is, we’re just going to be prepared,” he concluded.
