Politics
Corey Lewandowski’s Growing Influence at Homeland Security Raises Concerns
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Corey Lewandowski, a prominent figure in President Donald Trump’s inner circle, has become a significant presence at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under Secretary Kristi Noem. Since joining DHS as a special government employee in mid-February, Lewandowski has been described as Noem’s chief adviser, wielding considerable authority.
During a recent trip to South America, Lewandowski was often seen alongside Noem, attending meetings with officials from Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. Despite not being officially listed in the department’s staff, he directs various operations and personnel decisions within DHS, raising questions about his unconventional role.
A senior DHS official indicated that Lewandowski’s status as a special government employee allows him to serve up to 130 days a year, although critics argue that he is effectively performing duties beyond this temporary position. “He’s really the de facto chief of staff in the department,” said a source familiar with the dynamics within DHS.
Lewandowski’s influence extends to significant decisions, including directing firings and influencing the agency’s agenda, particularly concerning Trump’s immigration policies. According to sources, he has acted as a gatekeeper, ensuring compliance and accountability among staff.
Noem defended Lewandowski’s role, highlighting the success of DHS under his involvement. “The tremendous results coming from the Department of Homeland Security… speak for themselves,” she said.
However, Lewandowski’s rise has not been without controversy. Once a campaign manager for Trump, his return to Noem’s sphere was marked by past allegations of misconduct, including unwanted advances, which he denied. Despite this, he continues to play a key role in shaping the department’s direction and public image.
Internally, concerns persist about the ethical implications of his extensive involvement in day-to-day government functions. Critics argue that the special government employee status was not designed for someone to exert such influence over personnel and funding decisions.
Lewandowski’s actions in DHS represent a broader trend within the Trump administration of leveraging temporary, loyal allies in crucial roles. As his authority grows, questions remain about the sustainability and efficacy of this governance style.
As Lewandowski continues to hold sway at DHS, it is clear that he is shaping not only the department’s operations but also the broader narrative surrounding Trump’s immigration agenda. Internal sources suggest that his grip on the agency is tightening as he integrates more of his allies into key positions, leading to speculation about his long-term plans.
Recent Posts
- Trump Confirms Bessent Out of Fed Chair Running, Names Four Candidates
- Coach Prime Returns to Fishing After Cancer Surgery
- Texas Democrats Flee to Block Redistricting Plan Ahead of Midterms
- Daniel Dae Kim Joins Sneaker Brand 1587 as Equity Partner
- News Group Newspapers Warns Against Automated Access to Their Content
- Taylor Kitsch Won’t Return for ‘Friday Night Lights’ Revival
- U.S. and Rwanda Reach Deal on Migrant Deportations
- Sheryl Lee Ralph Renewed Vows in Grand Style on Rocky Steps
- ABC Removes Barbara Walters’ Name From New Headquarters
- Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods, Dozens Trapped in Uttarakhand
- Novak Djokovic Withdraws from Cincinnati Open Ahead of U.S. Open
- Patriots’ Training Camp Sees Key Players Shine Amid Injury Concerns
- Air Quality Improves as Cooler Weather Approaches Northeast
- Cloudy Skies and Comfortable Temperatures in Maryland This Week
- Electric Air Taxis and UPS: Industrial Stocks to Watch in 2025
- Dylan Dreyer Celebrates 44th Birthday Amid Recent Separation
- Corey Lewandowski’s Growing Influence at Homeland Security Raises Concerns
- Carrie Underwood Debuts New Hair Color After 30 Years
- Glen Powell Rumored for Texas Chainsaw Massacre Reboot
- Weather Forecast: Mixed Conditions Ahead for Jefferson County