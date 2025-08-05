Corey Lewandowski’s Growing Influence at Homeland Security Raises Concerns

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Corey Lewandowski, a prominent figure in President Donald Trump’s inner circle, has become a significant presence at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under Secretary Kristi Noem. Since joining DHS as a special government employee in mid-February, Lewandowski has been described as Noem’s chief adviser, wielding considerable authority.

During a recent trip to South America, Lewandowski was often seen alongside Noem, attending meetings with officials from Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. Despite not being officially listed in the department’s staff, he directs various operations and personnel decisions within DHS, raising questions about his unconventional role.

A senior DHS official indicated that Lewandowski’s status as a special government employee allows him to serve up to 130 days a year, although critics argue that he is effectively performing duties beyond this temporary position. “He’s really the de facto chief of staff in the department,” said a source familiar with the dynamics within DHS.

Lewandowski’s influence extends to significant decisions, including directing firings and influencing the agency’s agenda, particularly concerning Trump’s immigration policies. According to sources, he has acted as a gatekeeper, ensuring compliance and accountability among staff.

Noem defended Lewandowski’s role, highlighting the success of DHS under his involvement. “The tremendous results coming from the Department of Homeland Security… speak for themselves,” she said.

However, Lewandowski’s rise has not been without controversy. Once a campaign manager for Trump, his return to Noem’s sphere was marked by past allegations of misconduct, including unwanted advances, which he denied. Despite this, he continues to play a key role in shaping the department’s direction and public image.

Internally, concerns persist about the ethical implications of his extensive involvement in day-to-day government functions. Critics argue that the special government employee status was not designed for someone to exert such influence over personnel and funding decisions.

Lewandowski’s actions in DHS represent a broader trend within the Trump administration of leveraging temporary, loyal allies in crucial roles. As his authority grows, questions remain about the sustainability and efficacy of this governance style.

As Lewandowski continues to hold sway at DHS, it is clear that he is shaping not only the department’s operations but also the broader narrative surrounding Trump’s immigration agenda. Internal sources suggest that his grip on the agency is tightening as he integrates more of his allies into key positions, leading to speculation about his long-term plans.