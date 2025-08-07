Politics
Corey Lewandowski’s Influence Grows at Homeland Security Amid Controversy
Washington, D.C. — During Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem‘s recent trip to South America, Corey Lewandowski, a notable figure from former President Donald Trump‘s circle, was frequently by her side. Lewandowski is serving as Noem’s chief adviser at the Department of Homeland Security, although his formal designation is that of a special government employee, which usually has a limited duration of service.
A senior official at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) clarified that Lewandowski is categorized as a special government employee (SGE), a status that permits him to work up to 130 days a year. He is not compensated by the department and does not receive federal benefits. Lewandowski’s hours are monitored by a career DHS employee who submits paperwork every two weeks.
Lewandowski’s presence was particularly notable during his participation in bilateral talks with Chilean and Ecuadorian officials, alongside Noem. His growing influence within DHS has become evident, as he has been known to oversee personnel actions, such as firings and administrative leaves. From multiple reports, he allegedly has significant authority, sometimes described as the de facto chief of staff.
“He has almost singular authority to fire people,” said one internal source familiar with his role. This power has made him a point of concern among staff at the department, where he is often regarded as Noem’s gatekeeper.
Lewandowski’s involvement in political dynamics is not new. He initially served as Trump’s campaign manager in 2015 but was dismissed the following year amid conflicts and controversies. He was later brought back on for Trump’s 2024 campaign, which reignited internal disputes among campaign managers.
In a statement, White House Press Secretary Abigail Jackson hailed Lewandowski as “one of President Trump’s longest and most trusted advisers,” who contributes to DHS’s reported successes, including managing border security and immigration enforcement.
While Lewandowski also advised Noem during her governorship in South Dakota, allegations of sexual harassment, which he has denied, have clouded his history. He resolved a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from accusations made in 2021.
His continued association with Noem raises ethical questions. An internal dynamic within DHS has led some to view his role as an infusion of excessive political influence, particularly as Lewandowski seeks to align the department’s messaging with Trump’s immigration policies.
In light of Lewandowski’s enhanced role, there are underlying concerns regarding the melding of personal and professional boundaries, particularly as he is frequently seen with Noem in Washington. Insiders suggest that this relationship dynamic might complicate the department’s functions and influence its operations, especially given Lewandowski’s history of controversial actions.
As the Trump administration approaches another electoral cycle, questions persist about the trajectory of Lewandowski’s influence as he continues to serve as a prominent figure within DHS and a close ally to Secretary Noem.
