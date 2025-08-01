Corey Seager Leads Top Home Run Picks for July 31 MLB Matches

Seattle, Washington – The Texas Rangers are set to face the Seattle Mariners in a crucial American League West matchup on Thursday, July 31, at 9:40 p.m. ET. Corey Seager, the Rangers’ shortstop, is among the best bets for home run props on this night, with a chance to add to his five homers in July.

Seager, 31, has a promising score of +400 for hitting a home run against Mariners starter George Kirby. Despite a lack of hits in previous encounters with Kirby, Seager’s recent performance shows strong potential. He boasts a batting average over .320 with eight homers in the last 29 games.

According to SportsLine’s data analyst Jacob Fetner, Seager has increased exit velocities in past at-bats against Kirby. Fetner stated, “Seager has posted 90+ mph exit velocities in 3 of his last 4 ABs against Kirby, so we are going with the he’s due approach.” The model sets odds for Seager closer to +350.

In addition to Seager, Junior Caminero from the Tampa Bay Rays is also gaining attention, with betting odds of +500. Caminero, coming off a successful Home Run Derby, has hit four homers in his last 12 games. He has shown consistent performance against right-handed pitchers, making him a credible pick.

Meanwhile, Brandon Lowe, also of the Rays, holds odds of +380. Following a stint on the injured list, Lowe has quickly returned to form with four homers in his last 13 games. Fetner noted, “Unlike Caminero, Lowe is quite familiar with Marcus Stroman. He has a strong history of success in matchups against him.”

As Rangers and Mariners prepare to battle, fans will have their eyes on Seager and other notable hitters offering exciting home run prop bets. The seasoned campaigner aims to mark the end of July on a high note with a bang.