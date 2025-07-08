Corey Seager Urges Rangers to Step Up Before All-Star Break

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers face crucial games as they approach the All-Star break. With 90 games played this season, the team has shown they are a middling force in Major League Baseball.

In the 2025 season, the Rangers were considered contenders for the American League and World Series titles after fortifying their roster during the offseason. However, for the second straight year, the team has struggled to find consistency, raising questions about whether they should be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline.

Despite the setbacks, the Rangers are only four games away from the final Wild Card spot. There is optimism from both players and fans that the team can find a new level of performance. Their strong pitching rotation and veteran lineup could make a postseason push possible.

Superstar shortstop Corey Seager is pushing his team to improve before the break. “We’ve got to play good baseball these next seven games before the break,” Seager said. “You can’t look towards the break; you’ve got to be in the moment right now and try and go win every game you can.”

The Rangers are currently struggling, having just lost a series to the San Diego Padres, making their record over the last ten games 5-5. They finished June with a balanced record of 13-13 and have started July with a 3-2 record.

Upcoming games include a tough seven-game road trip against division rivals, the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros. Success in these matchups may impact their chances of remaining in playoff contention. Seager knows the importance of these games and is motivating his teammates for the challenge ahead.