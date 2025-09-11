Sports
Corinthians Aims for Semi-Final in Copa do Brasil Clash
São Paulo, Brazil – Corinthians will host Athletico Paranaense on Thursday at Neo Quimica Arena in the second leg of the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals, seeking to secure a spot in the semi-finals.
Corinthians took a slender 1-0 lead from the first leg in Parana on August 27 and are heavily favored to advance, having remained unbeaten against Paranaense in their last four meetings.
The home side aims to clinch a title they have not won since 2009, and a draw or win would ensure their progress. Since a loss to Athletico in 2023, they have won three out of four matches, scoring eight goals while conceding just three.
The Corinthians fans remember a stellar performance against Athletico in October 2024, where a decisive 5-2 victory left a lasting impression on the supporters.
Paranaense, however, has not defeated Corinthians in São Paulo since 2009 and faces a significant challenge as they attempt to break a 16-year winless streak in the city.
In recent form, Athletico secured two Serie B wins over Novorizontino and Botafogo SP, but concerns linger over their defensive record, having conceded goals in both games.
Adding to the tension, both teams are missing key players due to injuries, with Corinthians missing several due to ankle and hand injuries, while Paranaense deals with a longer injury list.
Despite the setbacks, Paranaense will rely on their key forward Fernando, who is among the top scorers in the competition. Corinthians is expected to field a strong lineup to avoid any surprises.
As kick-off approaches, the stakes are high for both teams, particularly for Paranaense, who looks to end their long wait for a victory in São Paulo and move closer to a title.
Recent Posts
- Apple Unveils iPhone Air as Thinnest Model Yet
- Dodgers’ Ben Rortvedt Emerges as Key Player Amid Injuries
- Brian Snitker Considers Future Amid Disappointing Braves Season
- Judy Greer and Cooper Hoffman Star in Stephen King’s The Long Walk
- Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Shine at Season 4 Premiere in NYC
- Advocates Push for Better Care During Police Encounters
- Who Will Lead Democrats? New Faces Rise in Party’s Future
- Authorities Seize Quarter-Ton of Meth in San Jose Drug Bust
- Rockies Suffer Another Loss to Dodgers in 7-2 Matchup
- Mariners Defeat Cardinals 5-3 in Tight Game
- Mariners rally past Cardinals in exciting 5-3 victory
- Yankees Face Tough Odds in AL East Title Chase
- Brian Luce to Host New One Chicago Podcast Launching This Month
- Elsbeth Season 2 Retires Tired Joke, Season 3 Promises Fresh Comedy
- Julio Rodríguez’s Catch Highlights Mariners’ Win Over Cardinals
- Freight Market Faces Uncertainty as Capacity Issues Persist
- Gas Tanker Explosion Kills Three and Injures 70 in Mexico City
- Dylan Beavers: The Orioles’ Potential Leadoff Solution
- Mariners Aim for Sweep Against Cardinals at Home
- Operation Apagão Uncovers Major Tax Fraud in São Paulo