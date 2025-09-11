Corinthians Aims for Semi-Final in Copa do Brasil Clash

São Paulo, Brazil – Corinthians will host Athletico Paranaense on Thursday at Neo Quimica Arena in the second leg of the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals, seeking to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Corinthians took a slender 1-0 lead from the first leg in Parana on August 27 and are heavily favored to advance, having remained unbeaten against Paranaense in their last four meetings.

The home side aims to clinch a title they have not won since 2009, and a draw or win would ensure their progress. Since a loss to Athletico in 2023, they have won three out of four matches, scoring eight goals while conceding just three.

The Corinthians fans remember a stellar performance against Athletico in October 2024, where a decisive 5-2 victory left a lasting impression on the supporters.

Paranaense, however, has not defeated Corinthians in São Paulo since 2009 and faces a significant challenge as they attempt to break a 16-year winless streak in the city.

In recent form, Athletico secured two Serie B wins over Novorizontino and Botafogo SP, but concerns linger over their defensive record, having conceded goals in both games.

Adding to the tension, both teams are missing key players due to injuries, with Corinthians missing several due to ankle and hand injuries, while Paranaense deals with a longer injury list.

Despite the setbacks, Paranaense will rely on their key forward Fernando, who is among the top scorers in the competition. Corinthians is expected to field a strong lineup to avoid any surprises.

As kick-off approaches, the stakes are high for both teams, particularly for Paranaense, who looks to end their long wait for a victory in São Paulo and move closer to a title.