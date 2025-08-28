Corinthians Defeats Athletico-PR in Copa do Brasil Quarterfinals

São Paulo, Brazil — Corinthians advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday evening, winning 1-0 against Athletico-PR despite missing five key players from their lineup. The match took place at the Ligga Arena, a venue known for its challenging atmosphere.

Head coach Dorival Júnior was without the midfield trio of Raniele, José Martínez, and Carrillo, as well as strikers Yuri Alberto and Memphis Depay, who were instrumental in their previous victory over Palmeiras. This left the team working under significant constraints.

Despite the missing players, the team found a way to adapt as Gui Negão continued his impressive form by scoring the game’s only goal. He has now scored in three consecutive matches. “Corinthians played conservatively but made the most of their chances,” said analyst Careca Bertaglia.

To counteract their absences, Corinthians employed tactical variations, which have proved effective in prior games against Bahia and Vasco. Dorival utilized a 4-4-2 formation, adjusting players’ roles to maintain offensive pressure.

The goal by Gui Negão exemplified this tactical shift. Vitinho delivered a perfectly timed pass to Matheuzinho, who crossed into the area. Gui Negão, showing composure, finished the play with precision.

Shortly after scoring, Corinthians faced another setback as they lost Matheuzinho to injury. Dorival had to shuffle the lineup once again, turning to Félix Torres to fill in, which challenged their transition from defense to offense.

Athletico-PR responded by ramping up their offensive efforts but struggled to break through a resolute Corinthians defense, highlighted by a crucial save from Hugo Souza in injury time.

This victory puts Corinthians in a favorable position for the second leg of the quarterfinals and boosts their morale ahead of a critical match against Palmeiras this Sunday. With more obstacles ahead, Dorival will need to devise new strategies to handle ongoing player shortages.