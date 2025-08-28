Sports
Corinthians Defeats Athletico-PR in Copa do Brasil Quarterfinals
São Paulo, Brazil — Corinthians advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday evening, winning 1-0 against Athletico-PR despite missing five key players from their lineup. The match took place at the Ligga Arena, a venue known for its challenging atmosphere.
Head coach Dorival Júnior was without the midfield trio of Raniele, José Martínez, and Carrillo, as well as strikers Yuri Alberto and Memphis Depay, who were instrumental in their previous victory over Palmeiras. This left the team working under significant constraints.
Despite the missing players, the team found a way to adapt as Gui Negão continued his impressive form by scoring the game’s only goal. He has now scored in three consecutive matches. “Corinthians played conservatively but made the most of their chances,” said analyst Careca Bertaglia.
To counteract their absences, Corinthians employed tactical variations, which have proved effective in prior games against Bahia and Vasco. Dorival utilized a 4-4-2 formation, adjusting players’ roles to maintain offensive pressure.
The goal by Gui Negão exemplified this tactical shift. Vitinho delivered a perfectly timed pass to Matheuzinho, who crossed into the area. Gui Negão, showing composure, finished the play with precision.
Shortly after scoring, Corinthians faced another setback as they lost Matheuzinho to injury. Dorival had to shuffle the lineup once again, turning to Félix Torres to fill in, which challenged their transition from defense to offense.
Athletico-PR responded by ramping up their offensive efforts but struggled to break through a resolute Corinthians defense, highlighted by a crucial save from Hugo Souza in injury time.
This victory puts Corinthians in a favorable position for the second leg of the quarterfinals and boosts their morale ahead of a critical match against Palmeiras this Sunday. With more obstacles ahead, Dorival will need to devise new strategies to handle ongoing player shortages.
Recent Posts
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis
- Kings Island to Revive Phantom Theater with New Upgrades
- Ariana Grande Announces 2026 ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ Across North America and UK
- Top HBCU Football Prospects to Watch in 2026
- Cold Case Arrest in Philadelphia Mob-Style Murder After 26 Years
- American Water Appoints New Independent Director to Board
- JCPenney to Close Westminster Mall Location by November
- Toncoin Price Rises After Robinhood Listing Announcement
- Water Main Break Disrupts Traffic in Northwest Oklahoma City