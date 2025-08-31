Corinthians and Palmeiras Clash in High-Stakes Derby Match

SÃO PAULO, Brazil — Corinthians and Palmeiras will face off on Sunday, August 31, at 6:30 PM (Brasília time) in a thrilling match at the Neo Química Arena. This clash, part of the 22nd round of the Campeonato Brasileiro, is set to feature intense rivalry and is crucial for both teams in the league standings.

Corinthians enters this classic with renewed energy after overcoming a recent period of instability. Having won the Campeonato Paulista against Palmeiras, the team aims to build confidence, having broken a six-year title drought. Despite this, their current league performance shows they are in 11th place with 25 points, and they are looking to secure more victories to avoid being drawn into a relegation battle.

On the other hand, Palmeiras is having another solid season under coach Abel Ferreira. They sit in second place in the league with 42 points, trailing Flamengo by just four points. Their recent 3-0 victory over Sport added to their momentum as they continue to chase the league title and navigate their journey in the Copa Libertadores.

The match will be a repeat of earlier encounters this season, where Corinthians eliminated Palmeiras from the Copa do Brasil with a 3-0 aggregate score and previously lost to them 2-0 in the first round of the Brasileirao. Both teams are expected to bring their best players to the pitch for this highly anticipated derby.

The stadium is expected to be filled to over 40,000 spectators. Corinthians will see some changes on the field, with two adjustments due to injuries. Memphis Depay is likely to replace Kayke upfront. Other major absences include key players due to injuries, which Dorival Júnior will have to address strategically.

Palmeiras is also facing some limitations with players absent due to injury, but they will have Aníbal Moreno returning from suspension. The match will surely be a test for both teams as they strive to maintain or improve their positions in the league.

The game will be broadcast live on Record and Premiere. Fans can expect a fierce atmosphere as these two storied clubs clash on Sunday evening.