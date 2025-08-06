Cornelius Town Board Approves Cashmere Development Amid Controversy

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Cornelius Town Board voted 4-1 on August 4 to approve the Cashmere development on Jetton Road Extension. The decision allows for the construction of a 14-unit, six-story condominium alongside a 2,500 square foot commercial space. This marks a significant turning point for the area near the intersection of Jetton Road Extension and Bethel Church Road.

Developed by the Zaika Group, led by Adam and Iryna Jones, the site was purchased in 2017 for $145,000. Adam Jones expressed his vision for the project, stating, “Our vision for this project aligns with the Town of Cornelius’ planning objectives by creating a pedestrian-friendly, architecturally refined, and economically vibrant development that enhances the surrounding area.”

The land is currently vacant, mainly containing a rarely used parking lot. Commissioner Susan Johnson, who supported the project, said, “I’m very excited about this project. I work nearby and travel that road often. Anything would be better than what it is currently.”

However, concerns were raised during the development discussions. The Planning Board had previously advised against the project, citing conflicts with the land-use plan adopted in 2023, and recommended a maximum height of three stories. Commissioner Michael Osborne, the only dissenting vote, emphasized the need for adherence to the land-use strategy, stating, “This town needs a strategy for growth that follows our land-use plan.”

This vote reflects a pattern of the Town Board departing from Planning Board recommendations, as seen earlier this year when a proposed business park on Bailey Road was also rejected despite Planning Board backing. This history has triggered criticism from residents regarding the board’s decision-making process.

Public sentiment remains divided, with some residents congratulating the board for the approval, highlighting that it may stimulate growth in the Cornelius Village Center, while others expressed frustration over disregarding the existing land-use plan. “It’s time to vote out these commissioners,” commented resident Kevin Kelly.

With its controversial nature, the Cashmere project raises questions about future developments in Cornelius and the relationship between the Town Board and its Planning Board.