Sports
Cornhusker State Games Set to Kick Off This Summer
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Cornhusker State Games are gearing up to begin this summer, showcasing various sporting events across Nebraska. Scheduled to run from July 17 to July 30, the games will feature athletes of all ages and skill levels.
This year, the event promises to include over 70 different sports, ranging from traditional competitions like football and basketball to more unconventional activities such as pickleball and cornhole. Organizers expect thousands of participants contributing to the vibrant atmosphere.
“The Cornhusker State Games provide an opportunity for local athletes to shine and compete against their peers,” said event coordinator Jamie Collins. “We encourage everyone to come out and support their favorites while experiencing the spirit of sportsmanship,” she added.
Registration for events is still open, and many sports have been filled with eager competitors.
One highlighted event is the newly introduced esports tournament, which has attracted a lot of attention among younger gamers in the state.
This thriving sports festival not only brings together athletes and enthusiasts but also provides a platform for communities to unite in celebration of health and fitness. The games have a rich history in Nebraska, dating back to their inception in 1985.
As the opening day approaches, excitement is building for what promises to be a record-breaking year.
