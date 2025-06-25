X Corp. Challenges New York’s Content Moderation Law in Court

NEW YORK CITY, New York — X Corp., the owner of the social media platform X, has filed a lawsuit against New York State Attorney General Letitia James. The suit, filed on June 17, seeks to block the Stop Hiding Hate Act, a new law that mandates social media companies report their content moderation practices. This law, approved by Governor Kathy Hochul last December, requires disclosures on how firms handle hate speech, disinformation, and other harmful content.

X Corp. argues that the law infringes on First Amendment rights, claiming it mandates the company to reveal sensitive editorial decisions. “The law impermissibly interferes with the First Amendment-protected editorial judgments of companies such as X Corp.,” the complaint states.

State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, a sponsor of the law, rebuffed X Corp.’s claims, saying it aims to improve transparency. “New Yorkers deserve to know what platforms are doing to stop the spread of hatred and misinformation,” he stated during a press conference.

X Corp. asserts that the law aims to create public controversy around content moderation, thereby pressuring companies to limit protected speech. “Social media content moderation is an inherently controversial undertaking,” the company explained.

In response, lawmakers underscored the importance of accountability from social media companies. They believe X Corp.’s opposition to the law reflects a reluctance to disclose information essential to consumers.

A spokesperson for Attorney General James’s office confirmed the complaint is under review, with plans to defend the law’s constitutionality.

This lawsuit is part of a larger trend, as X Corp. has previously challenged similar legislation in California. A federal appeals court struck down parts of that law last year, setting a precedent that may impact the outcome of this case.