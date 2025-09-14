Correa and James Face Off Again in Apertura 2025 Clash

MÉXICO — The upcoming match between Tigres UANL and Club León on September 13, 2025, in the eighth round of the Apertura 2025 will have a special highlight: the reunion of players Ángel Correa and James Rodríguez.

Correa, a World Cup champion with Argentina at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, joined Tigres as a key reinforcement for this tournament. He has stood out for his impressive performances so far this season.

On the other side, Rodríguez has been an important player for León since joining the team in the recent Clausura 2025. He arrives following his participation with the Colombian national team during the recent FIFA date.

This match marks their first clash since their time in European football, where they faced off in multiple tournaments, including the UEFA Champions League. Notably, they met in the final in 2016, where Real Madrid claimed the title over Atlético Madrid.

There have also been other significant encounters, including semifinals in 2017 when Real Madrid defeated Atlético Madrid. Furthermore, their rivalry continued in LaLiga and included a match in the Supercopa de España final, where Real Madrid won 4-1.

Tigres aims to capitalize on their home advantage to secure three points, which will help them remain in contention for the top spots in the league standings. Currently, they sit in fourth place with 13 points.

Meanwhile, León is striving to climb the rankings, currently holding ninth place with 10 points from three wins, one draw, and three losses.