Sports
Corte, Corsica Hosts Thrilling 17th Edition of Restonica Trail
Corte, Corsica — From July 3 to 5, 2025, Corte became the heartbeat of European ultrarunning, hosting the 17th edition of the Restonica Trail by UTMB. Five races, ranging from 17 to 110 kilometers, took athletes through both brutal and spectacular landscapes, immersing nearly 3,000 participants in the mountainous terrain.
The standout performers of this year’s event were Alexis Sevennec and Maud Combarieu, who dominated the 100M—Ultra-Trail of Corsica. This challenging race spanned 110 kilometers with an elevation gain of 7,200 meters. Runners needed clarity, inner strength, and deep respect for the unforgiving mountain. Their finish was not just a win but a declaration of belonging to an elite group of runners who connect with nature.
The Restonica Trail was more than just a competition; it served as a platform for growth and inclusion. Female participation rose to 24.4%, up from 2024, with representation from 58 nationalities. Over 350 volunteers contributed to the event. The initiative Women in Trail provided dedicated spaces and hygiene materials, emphasizing the importance of equity in extreme trail running.
This edition also faced challenges due to weather conditions. Storm alerts prompted organizers to implement an alternative route for the 100K—Restonica Trail, shortening the race to 56 kilometers and a 2,500-meter positive elevation gain. This decision, made with foresight and responsibility, ensured participant safety while preserving the event’s epic spirit. Runners responded with respect and determination, illustrating that the value of a race is measured not only in distance but also in the emotions it evokes.
Corte, for three days, was much more than a dot on the map. It became a crossroads of emotions, shared struggle, and belonging. Families, children, volunteers, and curious spectators mingled with athletes, celebrating the mountain, human endurance, and the beauty of surpassing limits together.
“We experienced complex moments but also great human intensity. The unstable weather did not catch us off guard, and implementing an alternative route was the right choice. The runners demonstrated extraordinary spirit. This is the Restonica Trail: a sincere meeting between man and nature,” said one of the event organizers.
