NÜRBURGRING, Germany — Chevrolet made automotive history as the Corvette Z06, ZR1, and ZR1X set record lap times at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. For the first time ever, an automaker brought three different cars with three non-racecar drivers to the iconic 12.9-mile circuit in a single visit.

The thrilling attempt highlighted Chevrolet’s engineering prowess, with vehicle dynamics engineers Drew Cattell, Brian Wallace, and Aaron Link taking turns behind the wheel. Cattell recorded a stunning 6:49.275 lap in the electrified all-wheel drive ZR1X, earning the fastest official lap by a non-professional at the track.

Wallace followed closely, posting a time of 6:50.763 in the ZR1, a powerful car boasting 1,064 horsepower. Link drove the Z06, which features the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 in a production car, to a time of 7:11.826.

“No auto manufacturer has done a Nürburgring lap attempt like this before,” said GM President Mark Reuss. “We have clearly shown that our GM engineers and vehicles have no limits. These are the best Corvettes in history, period.”

The achievement is showcased in the new documentary “Homegrown Speed: A Corvette Story,” which chronicles the journey from GM’s Milford Proving Ground to the track, emphasizing the effort behind achieving three competitive lap times.

The Corvettes used were U.S. production vehicles, modified only for safety compliance, including roll hoops and harness systems. Their lap times belong to the Prototype/Pre-Production category as the ZR1 and ZR1X are not sold in Europe, and the Z06 is a North American variant.

The drivers are known for their extensive experience at Nürburgring. Cattell has driven 600 laps, Wallace 425, and Link 800 laps at the famed track. “These Corvettes weren’t piloted by pro racecar drivers,” said Ken Morris, GM’s Senior Vice President of Product Programs. “They were driven by the engineers who designed and tuned them.”

The track, known for its demanding dynamics, plays a crucial role in Cooper development, challenging cars’ performance and allowing engineers to refine their designs. The achievement marks a new era for the Corvette, continuing its legacy of speed and engineering triumph.

Since 2019, lap times at the Nürburgring have been officially recorded, with video evidence required for verification. The Corvette ZR1X’s record lap places it fifth among production vehicles, behind elite competitors like the Mercedes AMG One and Porsche 911 GT2.