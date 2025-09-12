Cosby Show Actor Reflects on Legacy in New Documentary

LOS ANGELES, CA — Before his tragic drowning in Costa Rica at age 54, actor Geoffrey Owens shared heartfelt memories from his time on the groundbreaking sitcom ‘The Cosby Show.’ Owens’ reflections are featured in the two-part HBO documentary ‘Seen & Heard,’ which premiered on September 9 and 10.

The documentary, executive produced by Issa Rae, explores the history and future of Black talent and programming on television. The first episode, titled ‘Seen,’ aired on September 9 at 9 p.m. ET, while the second part, ‘Heard,’ debuted the following night.

In a segment focusing on ‘The Cosby Show,’ Owens, who played Theo, the Huxtable son, recalled a tense audition with Bill Cosby at age 13. “I thought I was killing it,” he said. “Everyone was laughing, except Mr. Cosby. He asked me, ‘Would you really talk to your father like that?’ I said, ‘No.’ He replied, ‘Well, I don’t want to see that on this show.’”

Owens then described how Cosby consistently fought with studio executives over the show’s tone and authenticity. “Mr. Cosby made it clear that ‘The Cosby Show’ was his brainchild,” Owens noted. “He had to remind network producers and writers that their vision wasn’t the show we were making.”

Owens witnessed Cosby’s battles to keep the series true to its vision throughout its eight-season run. “That struggle was ongoing,” he said. “It never stopped until the show ended.”

Despite criticism of the show for not depicting the full Black experience, Owens shared positive feedback from fans. “I received tens of thousands of letters from people thanking us, saying ‘We are the Huxtables,’” he recalled.

Cosby’s legacy was later marred by multiple accusations of sexual assault, leading to his conviction in 2018. He was released from prison in 2021 due to a legal technicality. Yet, Owens maintains pride in his work. “Regardless of how the show is viewed now, I’m proud of being part of something that impacted Black culture and American culture significantly,” he stated.

The first episode of ‘Seen & Heard’ is available on HBO, with a second episode showcasing further discussions and narratives. This new documentary dives into the complexities surrounding Black representation in entertainment.