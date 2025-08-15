E.l.f. Cosmetics Faces Backlash for Casting Controversial Comedian in Ad

ELMONT, New York — E.l.f. Cosmetics is facing criticism after featuring comedian Matt Rife in its new ad campaign, which has drawn backlash due to Rife’s past comments regarding domestic violence.

Released on August 11, the campaign titled “e.l.f.ino & Schmarnes” includes Rife alongside drag performer Heidi N Closet in a humorous courtroom setting. The ad aims to promote E.l.f.’s affordable beauty products by poking fun at makeup prices.

However, critics quickly pointed out Rife’s previous joke during his 2023 Netflix special, where he commented on a woman with a black eye, sparking outrage online. Many took to social media to express their disappointment in E.l.f.’s casting choice.

In response to the backlash, E.l.f. released a statement acknowledging they had “missed the mark.” The brand emphasized its commitment to listening to its community and stated that the campaign was meant to highlight beauty justice.

Kory Marchisotto, the global chief marketing officer for E.l.f. Beauty, explained that Rife was chosen for his popularity among their target demographic, with 80% of his TikTok followers being female and largely under 34. E.l.f. is known for its humorous and satirical marketing approach, previously working with celebrities like Jennifer Coolidge.

Despite the controversy, the campaign motioned towards addressing the issue of high-priced beauty products. Interestingly, it did not mention that E.l.f. raised its product prices by $1 recently, citing inflation and tariffs.

As E.l.f. Cosmetics navigates this backlash, its campaign remains under scrutiny, reflecting the ongoing challenges brands face in maintaining sensitivity in marketing.