Business
E.l.f. Cosmetics Faces Backlash for Casting Controversial Comedian in Ad
ELMONT, New York — E.l.f. Cosmetics is facing criticism after featuring comedian Matt Rife in its new ad campaign, which has drawn backlash due to Rife’s past comments regarding domestic violence.
Released on August 11, the campaign titled “e.l.f.ino & Schmarnes” includes Rife alongside drag performer Heidi N Closet in a humorous courtroom setting. The ad aims to promote E.l.f.’s affordable beauty products by poking fun at makeup prices.
However, critics quickly pointed out Rife’s previous joke during his 2023 Netflix special, where he commented on a woman with a black eye, sparking outrage online. Many took to social media to express their disappointment in E.l.f.’s casting choice.
In response to the backlash, E.l.f. released a statement acknowledging they had “missed the mark.” The brand emphasized its commitment to listening to its community and stated that the campaign was meant to highlight beauty justice.
Kory Marchisotto, the global chief marketing officer for E.l.f. Beauty, explained that Rife was chosen for his popularity among their target demographic, with 80% of his TikTok followers being female and largely under 34. E.l.f. is known for its humorous and satirical marketing approach, previously working with celebrities like Jennifer Coolidge.
Despite the controversy, the campaign motioned towards addressing the issue of high-priced beauty products. Interestingly, it did not mention that E.l.f. raised its product prices by $1 recently, citing inflation and tariffs.
As E.l.f. Cosmetics navigates this backlash, its campaign remains under scrutiny, reflecting the ongoing challenges brands face in maintaining sensitivity in marketing.
Recent Posts
- Avelo Airlines Launches Wilmington’s First International Flight to Punta Cana
- Sparks’ Dearica Hamby Discusses Team Mindset After Loss to Liberty
- Jussie Smollett Calls Out Chicago Officials as He Rebuilds Career
- Austin Reaves Names Kobe Bryant the Greatest Player Ever
- Clinton Critiques Republicans Over Crime and ‘Warfighters’ Label
- Keanu Soto Wins BB Blockbuster, Zach Cornell Evicted from Big Brother 27
- Texas Judge Orders Infowars Assets to Be Sold for Sandy Hook Damages
- Riot Games Unveils Visual Update for Xin Zhao in League of Legends
- Halle Berry Shares Birthday Cheer Amid Romantic Revelations
- Tesla Faces Lawsuit Over Robotaxi Safety Claims
- Brooks Nader Enjoys Mediterranean Getaway with Sisters
- IndiGo Faces Show-Cause Notice from DGCA Over Simulator Training Issues
- Epic Games Resolves Login Issues for Fortnite and Other Titles
- Israel Strikes Gaza City; 123 Killed Ahead of Planned Takeover
- Trump Celebrates 90 Years of Social Security Amid Controversies
- Robinhood CEO Reverses Remote Work Policy, Mandates In-Office Presence
- Jeremy Allen White’s Belly Button Sparks Internet Buzz Again
- HBO’s Legacy: Celebrating Its Most Bingeworthy Dramas
- US Budget Deficit Grows Despite Record Tariff Revenue
- Paris Hilton Shares Adorable Family Moments with Kids