Cosmo Jarvis Exits Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’, Replaced by Logan Marshall-Green

LOS ANGELES, CA — Cosmo Jarvis, known for his role in ‘Shōgun,’ has officially withdrawn from Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming film ‘The Odyssey‘ due to a scheduling conflict. The announcement comes just ahead of the film’s production set to start shortly.

The film, which features a star-studded ensemble including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Zendaya, is based on the epic poem recounting Odysseus’ perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Jarvis was supposed to play a role, but his commitment to the biopic ‘Young Stalin‘ conflicted with the filming schedule.

In his absence, Logan Marshall-Green, known for his work in ‘Prometheus‘, will fill the vacant role. The specific character he will portray remains undisclosed, as many details about the film are kept under wraps.

‘The Odyssey’ is set to be filmed in multiple locations including Morocco, Italy, Ireland, and Scotland, with a planned release date in IMAX on July 17, 2026. The narrative follows Odysseus, portrayed by Matt Damon, as he encounters numerous mythical creatures and challenges while struggling to return to his wife, Penelope, at their home in Ithaca.

As excitement builds for the film, a teaser trailer has already attracted attention, although it is currently not available for streaming, requiring audiences to catch it during screenings of ‘Jurassic World Rebirth.’