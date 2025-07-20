Sports
Costa and Kopylov Face Off in UFC 318 Co-Main Event
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Paulo Costa and Roman Kopylov will clash in the co-main event of UFC 318 this Saturday, aiming to position themselves for a potential title shot.
Costa, holding a 14-4 record, has struggled in recent fights, with only one victory in his last five bouts. Despite being a former title contender, he faces mounting pressure after two back-to-back losses. His last win was against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 in August 2022.
In contrast, Kopylov, with a record of 14-3, is riding a wave of momentum, having won six of his last seven fights. After a rocky start to his UFC career, Kopylov has found his stride, with four consecutive knockouts before a loss to a top contender in February 2024.
“This fight is crucial for both of us,” Kopylov said. “Winning could open doors for a shot at the championship in 2026.” Costa, known for his aggressive style, is banking on reclaiming his form. “I need to bring the pressure and fight my fight,” he mentioned ahead of the match.
The stakes are high for both fighters, with oddsmakers favoring Kopylov at -230 compared to Costa’s +184. They are expected to enter the cage around 11:40 p.m. ET, with the fight broadcast live on ESPN.
Perhaps more than just a title shot is on the line; both fighters also hope to prove their worth in a competitive middleweight division.
