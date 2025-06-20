Costa Rica Faces Dominican Republic in Gold Cup Showdown

ARLINGTON, Texas — Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic will face off for the first time in the Concacaf Gold Cup on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium. This Group A match is critical for both teams as they seek to advance in the tournament.

Costa Rica enters the match with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Suriname in their opener. The game ended in dramatic fashion, with a penalty conversion by Manfred Ugalde sealing the win in stoppage time. Los Ticos initially led 2-0 with early goals from Alonso Martínez and Ugalde, but Suriname responded with three unanswered goals before Josimar Alcócer equalized in the second half.

“We need to build on our momentum from the last match,” Ugalde said. “A win against the Dominican Republic will bring us closer to the Knockout Stage.”

Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic is looking for its first victory after falling 3-2 to Mexico in their opening match. Peter González and Edison Azcona both scored for the Dominican side but their comeback fell short. Goalkeeper Xavier Valdez made five crucial saves to keep the match competitive.

“We learned a lot from the Mexico game. We have to play better as a unit,” González stated. “We’re hoping to turn things around against Costa Rica.”

This encounter marks a momentous occasion as it is the first official meeting between the two nations in a major tournament, following a friendly match in 2013 where Costa Rica won 4-0. Their prior competitions date back to the Central American and Caribbean Games in 1990, where Costa Rica also claimed victory.

The stakes are high for both teams as they aim to secure vital points in the group standings. Fans can catch the action live on FS1.