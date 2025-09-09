Sports
Costa Rica Faces Haiti in Key World Cup Qualifier Matchup
MIAMI – Costa Rica is set to host Haiti in a Group C World Cup Qualifier on Tuesday at Estadio Nacional in San Jose, Costa Rica. This matchup follows Costa Rica’s recent 1-1 draw against Nicaragua, where Alexis Gamboa scored the team’s only goal.
Haiti earned its first point in the competition with a scoreless draw against Honduras. Goalkeeper Alexandre Pierre made three crucial saves to secure the clean sheet.
This will mark the 16th match between the two nations, with Costa Rica leading the all-time series with eight wins, six draws, and just one loss. Haiti’s only victory over Costa Rica occurred in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup, where they won 2-1.
Costa Rica has been dominant in their four previous encounters in World Cup Qualifiers, winning all four matches. Their last meeting was during the Russia 2018 qualifiers, where Costa Rica claimed a narrow 1-0 victory thanks to a goal from Randall Azofeifa.
Historically, the two teams first met during the leadup to the 2010 World Cup. Costa Rica won that match 2-0, with goals from Junior “El Zancudo” Díaz and Víctor “Mambo” Núñez.
In their last three matches across all competitions, Haiti has managed one win and two draws. Their last victory was a 2-1 result against Nicaragua in the 2019 Gold Cup group stage at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, USA. Duckens Nazon scored from the penalty spot, while Djimy Alexis added another goal for Haiti.
As for individual performances, Bryan Ruíz leads Costa Rica in qualifiers against Haiti with two goals, while Alain Vubert holds the record for Haiti with one goal against Costa Rica.
Recent Posts
- Elizabeth Gilbert Explores Love and Loss in New Memoir
- Ariana Grande Tickets On Sale For 2026 Tour Starting This Week
- Smokey Bones to Close 15 Locations, Shift to Twin Peaks
- Sheboygan Schools Launch 2025 Project House This Tuesday
- Patagonia Acquires Okefenokee Swamp for Conservation
- Ex-WhatsApp Security Head Sues Meta Over User Privacy Failures
- Lady Gaga Dominates 2025 MTV VMAs with Four Wins
- Massive Immigration Raid Disrupts Hyundai’s Manufacturing Plans in Georgia
- Celebrity Birthdays: Wiz Khalifa, David Arquette, and More Celebrate Today
- NFL Mulls Discipline for Carter After Controversial Ejection
- Trump Pressures Candidates in NYC Mayoral Race to Withdraw
- Immigration Raid Hits Hyundai Plant in Georgia, Sparking Outcry
- Borderlands 4 Launch Times Confirmed Ahead of September Release
- Kissing Bugs Spread Chagas Disease Across 32 States in the U.S.
- SNL Finalizes Season 51 Cast with Key Returnees and New Faces
- Telecom Argentina Expands 5G and Data Centers Amid Growth
- Trump’s Operation Midway Blitz Targets Immigrants in Chicago
- Ohio State Dominates Grambling State in 70-0 Blowout Win
- Philippines Senate Leadership Shift Alters Power Dynamics
- Massachusetts Entrepreneur Speaks Out After Viral Kiss Cam Incident