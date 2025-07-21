Costa Rica Unveils New Pedestrian Bridge at Guayabo National Monument

CARTAGO, Costa Rica — Costa Rica has officially opened a new pedestrian bridge at Guayabo National Monument, enriching the experience at this important archaeological site. The bridge allows visitors to walk above an ancient pre-Columbian causeway without disturbing the historic stones below.

This project is a result of collaboration between the local tourism board and environmental authorities, designed to protect the ruins while improving access to the site. The structure, completed within the last few months, cost over 27 million colones and was built using materials that blend into the natural environment.

Guayabo National Monument, located northwest of Turrialba, covers about 20 hectares and is the largest archaeological site in Costa Rica. It features mounds, aqueducts, and ancient pathways constructed between 1000 BC and 1400 AD by indigenous inhabitants.

The area was home to complex societies for centuries before being abandoned for reasons that are still not clear. Today, the site attracts visitors interested in its rich history, with trails meandering through diverse forests.

The new bridge enhances safety and accessibility for families and visitors with mobility needs, allowing for a closer view of the calzada, the main stone road connecting various parts of the settlement. Guides emphasize the structure’s role in protecting the delicate surfaces below from wear and tear.

Admission to Guayabo National Monument remains affordable, with adults paying 1,200 colones, children aged 2 to 12 at 600 colones, and those under 2 or over 65 entering for free. The site opens daily, and staff members are available to provide insights about the ruins.

Parking and basic facilities such as restrooms and picnic areas are also available, ensuring visitors can enjoy a comfortable experience at this historic location.