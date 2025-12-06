Business
Costco’s Festive Cookie Tray Arrives for Holiday Season
Issaquah, WA
As the holiday season approaches, Costco is bringing back its popular cookie tray, much to the delight of shoppers. This year, the cookie tray features five distinct flavors that promise to make holiday gatherings even sweeter.
Available for $24.99, the 60-count Christmas cookie tray includes four flavors: red velvet, butter pecan, chocolate chip, and another delicious mystery flavor. Each flavor comes with 12 cookies, ensuring there’s enough for everyone to enjoy.
Shoppers eagerly wait for these trays every year, with some noting that the 2025 lineup is even better than previous years. An early reviewer shared, “Every cookie (with a tall glass of milk) was yummy,” emphasizing the quality of the treats.
Fans of the cookie tray have already begun to pick favorites. One person declared, “I claim the row of red velvet,” while another insisted that the butter pecan is their go-to choice. With such strong reviews, many shoppers have decided to forgo holiday baking entirely this year.
<p"Yeah, I'm not baking a single dang cookie this year," said one shopper, highlighting the convenience of the tray. Others have referred to the cookie trays as “nice to bring to Christmas parties” and “great for family gatherings.”
Whether attending an office party or a family reunion, many believe this cookie tray will disappear faster than the holiday spirit. The cookie trays are now available in Costco stores and online, making it easier than ever to enjoy festive treats during the busiest time of year.
As the holiday cheer fills the air, Costco proves once again that they have the perfect solution for anyone looking to please a crowd without the hassle of baking.
