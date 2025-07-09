News
Costco Issues Recall for Dozens of Products Over Safety Concerns
Issaquah, Washington – Costco has issued a recall for nearly a dozen products, urging shoppers to immediately stop using items purchased through Costco Next or in stores. The recall addresses potential safety hazards associated with several electronics and home appliances.
Among the recalled items is the Danby 8-K U-shaped window air conditioner, which may have been sold under various brand names, including Comfort Aire and Midea. Costco warns that these AC units might not drain water properly, potentially leading to mold growth.
Additionally, Costco has flagged Anker Power Bank and PowerCore models due to issues with their lithium-ion batteries. Customers also need to refrain from using Bridgestone Blizzak 6 tires because they lack a Department of Transportation certification seal.
Other affected products include car tires, dumbbells, Topo Chico mineral water, and Fresh and Ready Foods prepared sandwiches and salads. The company has posted a complete list of recalled items on its website.
As recalls can pose significant health and safety risks, Costco encourages customers to take this matter seriously and check their products.
