Costco Issues Recall for Kirkland Prosecco Due to Shattering Risk

Issaquah, Washington – Costco has announced a recall of its private label Prosecco Valdobbiadene due to a risk of shattering. The recall affects unopened bottles purchased between April 25 and August 26, 2025.

The wholesale retailer alerted customers to the issue on September 12, advising that the bottles could shatter even when not in use. The recalled bottles are identified by item number 1879870 and were sold at Costco locations across several states, including Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

Costco urges customers to dispose of any unopened bottles of the affected Prosecco immediately. The recommended method for disposal is to wrap the bottles in paper towels, place them in a plastic bag, and then throw them in the trash to avoid injuries from broken glass.

Rather than returning the bottles to stores, customers should take the recall notification letter they received from Costco to the store for a refund. This precaution is in place to ensure customer safety.

For further inquiries about the recall, Costco members can contact Ethica Wines at 786-810-7132.