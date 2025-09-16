News
Costco Issues Recall for Kirkland Prosecco Due to Shattering Risk
Issaquah, Washington – Costco has announced a recall of its private label Prosecco Valdobbiadene due to a risk of shattering. The recall affects unopened bottles purchased between April 25 and August 26, 2025.
The wholesale retailer alerted customers to the issue on September 12, advising that the bottles could shatter even when not in use. The recalled bottles are identified by item number 1879870 and were sold at Costco locations across several states, including Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.
Costco urges customers to dispose of any unopened bottles of the affected Prosecco immediately. The recommended method for disposal is to wrap the bottles in paper towels, place them in a plastic bag, and then throw them in the trash to avoid injuries from broken glass.
Rather than returning the bottles to stores, customers should take the recall notification letter they received from Costco to the store for a refund. This precaution is in place to ensure customer safety.
For further inquiries about the recall, Costco members can contact Ethica Wines at 786-810-7132.
Recent Posts
- Power Restored after Outage Affects Lompoc Residents
- Ethan Quinn Faces Marcos Giron in ATP Chengdu Round of 32
- Diana Shnaider Aims for Victory at 2025 Korea Open
- Season 2 of ‘Gen V’ Returns with Dark Humor and Chaos
- Pennsylvania Lottery Results: Check Winning Numbers for September 16, 2025
- Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn Reunite for Xfinity Commercials
- Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Release Date
- Southern California Faces Thunderstorms and High Temperatures This Week
- Blake Treinen Honors Charlie Kirk During Game Amid Controversy
- iOS 26 Brings 3D Effect to Lock Screen Wallpaper
- Jennifer Affleck Denies Close Ties to Ben Affleck Amid Family Speculations
- American Express Announces Platinum Card Updates Set for September 18, 2025
- Diamondbacks Crush Giants 8-1 in Key Win
- Niko Nicotera Joins Mayor of Kingstown for Season 4
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash as Playoff Positioning Heats Up
- Casper Ruud Prepares for Laver Cup at Chase Center
- Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Share a Kiss on Hot Ones
- San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio Faces Recall Election Results Tonight
- Fall TV Season Arrives with New Episodes and Fan Expectations
- Brandi Carlile Returns Home with New Album ‘Returning To Myself’