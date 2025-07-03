Business
Costco Launches Exclusive Shopping Hours for Executive Members
ISSAQUAH, Washington — Costco has introduced new shopping hours for its executive members, allowing them exclusive access to its locations before other shoppers. The new hours began on Monday, giving members with the $130-per-year executive membership a chance to shop from 9 to 10 a.m. on weekdays and Sundays, and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays.
Costco typically opens its warehouses to Gold Star and business members at 10 a.m. on weekdays and Sundays and at 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays. The company announced these changes via social media and direct emails to executive members, emphasizing its commitment to enhancing the shopping experience.
Along with the shopping hours, Costco’s food courts, optical centers, and pharmacies will also be part of the new initiative. However, pharmacies will remain closed on Sundays. This move caters to the 37.6 million paid executive members as of the end of the third quarter.
Costco has been making other operational changes in recent months. Earlier this year, the company expanded its gas station hours, which contributed to a boost in revenue. CEO Ron Vachris mentioned the impacts of new gas station openings and lower prices, noting that the company had two of the highest-performing gas stations in the U.S. during a recent month.
Vachris stated, “We continue to pursue various ways to improve the member experience,” and encouraged members to expect more technology-focused initiatives aimed at increasing efficiency at checkout points.
Costco has also been testing a ‘Scan & Go’ shopping option in some locations. Currently, only members and holders of Costco Shop Cards are permitted to shop in their locations. Membership fees have generated nearly $3.6 billion in revenue in the first three quarters of the year, with a total of $4.8 billion last year.
Pilar Arias contributed to this report.
Recent Posts
- Galactus Popcorn Bucket Launches at Shocking Price
- Real Madrid Faces Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinals
- MADMIA Launches Playful Peppa Pig George Socks for Kids
- PSG Set to Face Inter Miami in Club World Cup Clash
- Thomas Müller Reflects on Manchester United Move, Says It’s Too Late
- Mets Eye Potential Trade for Pirates Star Mitch Keller
- Djokovic Shows Dominance in Wimbledon Match Against Kecmanovic
- Real Madrid Faces Dortmund in Club World Cup Quarter-Final Showdown
- Injury Plagues Bayern’s Musiala in Club World Cup Match Against PSG
- Injury Crisis Hits Bayern Munich in PSG Showdown
- Rep. Mark Green Resigns from Congress on July 4
- Fourth of July Forecast: Clouds and Showers Expected in North Texas
- Bayern Munich Faces PSG in Club World Cup Quarterfinal Showdown
- Dortmund to Challenge Real Madrid in FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinals
- Florida Reports Third Measles Case Amid National Outbreak
- 70-Year-Old Man Dies in Fireworks Incident on July 4 in Wareham
- Madden NFL 26 Set for Launch with Enhanced Features
- Sacha Boey and Tim Weah Among Olympique Marseille’s Transfer Targets
- Bayern Faces PSG in Club World Cup Quarterfinal Amid Müller Uncertainty
- Police Seek Suspect Who Aimed Fireworks at Beachgoers in Bethany