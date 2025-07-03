Costco Launches Exclusive Shopping Hours for Executive Members

ISSAQUAH, Washington — Costco has introduced new shopping hours for its executive members, allowing them exclusive access to its locations before other shoppers. The new hours began on Monday, giving members with the $130-per-year executive membership a chance to shop from 9 to 10 a.m. on weekdays and Sundays, and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

Costco typically opens its warehouses to Gold Star and business members at 10 a.m. on weekdays and Sundays and at 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays. The company announced these changes via social media and direct emails to executive members, emphasizing its commitment to enhancing the shopping experience.

Along with the shopping hours, Costco’s food courts, optical centers, and pharmacies will also be part of the new initiative. However, pharmacies will remain closed on Sundays. This move caters to the 37.6 million paid executive members as of the end of the third quarter.

Costco has been making other operational changes in recent months. Earlier this year, the company expanded its gas station hours, which contributed to a boost in revenue. CEO Ron Vachris mentioned the impacts of new gas station openings and lower prices, noting that the company had two of the highest-performing gas stations in the U.S. during a recent month.

Vachris stated, “We continue to pursue various ways to improve the member experience,” and encouraged members to expect more technology-focused initiatives aimed at increasing efficiency at checkout points.

Costco has also been testing a ‘Scan & Go’ shopping option in some locations. Currently, only members and holders of Costco Shop Cards are permitted to shop in their locations. Membership fees have generated nearly $3.6 billion in revenue in the first three quarters of the year, with a total of $4.8 billion last year.

Pilar Arias contributed to this report.