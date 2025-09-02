Business
Costco Starts Controversial Membership Shopping Policy on Labor Day
Issaquah, Washington – Starting September 1, 2025, Costco will enforce a new shopping policy that gives Executive Members exclusive access to its stores from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. every day. Non-Executive Members must wait until after 10 a.m. to enter.
This policy was first announced in June and included a grace period allowing all members to shop early while they adjusted. However, that grace period ends on August 31, and from September, any non-Executive Members arriving before 10 a.m. risk being turned away.
The policy aims to reward Costco’s loyal Executive Members, who represent approximately 73% of the chain’s sales despite making up less than half of all memberships. Customers with Executive Memberships pay an annual fee of $130, while the standard Gold Star Membership costs $65.
Some shoppers have voiced concerns, stating that the change favors higher-paying members and may alienate the rest. Online discussions highlight discontent among those who feel punished or sidelined by the policy. “It’s not fair to those of us who can’t afford the Executive Membership,” one customer commented on social media.
Costco has not publicly addressed these concerns, but an internal email suggested that the policy reflects the company’s desire to acknowledge the commitment of Executive Members. Alongside this exclusive shopping window, Executive Members also receive additional perks such as a monthly $10 credit on eligible online orders exceeding $150.
As the September 1 deadline approaches, reactions to the policy continue to evolve, reflecting both enthusiasm and frustration among the membership base.
Recent Posts
- Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford Set for Historic Boxing Clash
- What to Watch on Netflix This September 2025
- WNBA Playoff Race Intensifies as Regular Season Nears End
- Walter Family Returns for Season 3 Production Before Season 2 Premiere
- NYT Connections Puzzle Challenges Players with Poetry and Sports
- Heidi Klum and Leni’s Stunning Gowns Dazzle at Venice Film Festival
- Sparks Seek Playoff Hope vs. Storm in Pivotal Matchup
- Labor Day 2025: President Trump Pushes for American Worker Revival
- Arizona Lottery Offers Big Jackpot Opportunities to Players
- Costco Starts Controversial Membership Shopping Policy on Labor Day
- Powerball Jackpot Surges to $1.1 Billion Ahead of Labor Day Drawing
- Powerball Jackpot Hits $1.1 Billion Following August Draw
- Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.1 Billion After Three-Month Drought
- SWAT Team Responds to Armed Situation in McDonald, Pennsylvania
- Texas Lottery Reports Record Powerball Wins Ahead of Huge Jackpot
- Harry Styles Acts Like Prince at Paris Wedding
- Gold Hits Four-Month High Ahead of U.S. Labor Data
- Max Johnson Overcomes Injury, Competes for UNC Quarterback Spot
- Disney+ Announces Premiere Date for ‘Chad Powers’ Starring Glen Powell
- Seventh Seed Paolini and Fernandez Advance in US Open