Costco Starts Controversial Membership Shopping Policy on Labor Day

Issaquah, Washington – Starting September 1, 2025, Costco will enforce a new shopping policy that gives Executive Members exclusive access to its stores from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. every day. Non-Executive Members must wait until after 10 a.m. to enter.

This policy was first announced in June and included a grace period allowing all members to shop early while they adjusted. However, that grace period ends on August 31, and from September, any non-Executive Members arriving before 10 a.m. risk being turned away.

The policy aims to reward Costco’s loyal Executive Members, who represent approximately 73% of the chain’s sales despite making up less than half of all memberships. Customers with Executive Memberships pay an annual fee of $130, while the standard Gold Star Membership costs $65.

Some shoppers have voiced concerns, stating that the change favors higher-paying members and may alienate the rest. Online discussions highlight discontent among those who feel punished or sidelined by the policy. “It’s not fair to those of us who can’t afford the Executive Membership,” one customer commented on social media.

Costco has not publicly addressed these concerns, but an internal email suggested that the policy reflects the company’s desire to acknowledge the commitment of Executive Members. Alongside this exclusive shopping window, Executive Members also receive additional perks such as a monthly $10 credit on eligible online orders exceeding $150.

As the September 1 deadline approaches, reactions to the policy continue to evolve, reflecting both enthusiasm and frustration among the membership base.