Costco Unveils New Hours for Executive Members Starting June 30

Issaquah, WA – Costco is making changes to its store hours starting June 30, specifically for its Executive members. Members are encouraged to check their membership status before visiting.

In an email sent to members on June 11, Costco announced that, beginning Monday, Executive members will gain access to the stores one hour earlier. While store hours typically run from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Executive members will be able to enter at 9 a.m. On Saturdays, the hours will extend as well.

The updated hours will allow Executive members to take advantage of additional shopping time, especially on weekends. The new Saturday hours will be announced along with the weekday updates.

Executive members enjoy several benefits, including a $10 monthly credit for every $150 spent through Instacart or Costco’s Same-Day service. They also receive access to Costco gas stations, a free household card, and a yearly 2% reward on eligible purchases.

The cost for an Executive membership is $130 per year, compared to the Gold Star membership, which is available for $65 annually. New members may receive a gift card worth between $20 to $40 upon joining.

Aside from enhanced hours, Costco offers special products exclusively for its members, which are not available at other retailers like Amazon or Walmart.

