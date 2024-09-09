Costeen Hatzi: Carving Her Own Identity in the Spotlight

Costeen Hatzi is making headlines as the glamorous partner of professional tennis player Nick Kyrgios. At 24 years old, Hatzi is well aware of the importance of establishing her own identity while supporting her boyfriend’s career.

In a recent interview with WHO, Hatzi spoke candidly about her collaboration with Ralph Lauren, focusing specifically on the designer’s latest men’s fragrance, Polo 67. She emphasized the significance of maintaining personal goals and interests while being in a relationship with a global athlete like Kyrgios.

Hatzi has successfully ventured into various projects, including her dress hire business, Style Studio Dress Hire, as well as brand collaborations and modeling gigs. Despite initially not being a tennis fan, her relationship with Kyrgios has opened up opportunities for travel and cultural experiences.

Currently, Hatzi is accompanying Kyrgios in New York, where he is commenting on the US Open. She expressed her enthusiasm for exploring new countries and cultures, stating, ‘It’s pretty cool.’

Kyrgios, recognized as one of tennis’s controversial figures, is on the path to recovery following a hiatus due to injuries. Hatzi noted his recent tournament victory, which marked his return to the sport after two years.

The couple is approaching their three-year anniversary, a milestone for Hatzi, who shares a strong emotional connection with Kyrgios. She conveyed that it feels both fresh and longstanding, highlighting the depth of their bond.

When questioned about the prospect of an engagement, Hatzi responded thoughtfully, acknowledging her youth and the absence of urgency in their relationship. Despite her caution, she humorously mentioned that she would not decline if Kyrgios were to propose.

Hatzi admires Kyrgios for his authenticity and passion for tennis, appreciating that he remains true to himself both on and off the court. She observed that many athletes often refrain from showing their personality, but Kyrgios stands out for his candidness.

Although they are in the public eye, Hatzi emphasized that they lead a relatively humble lifestyle, cherishing their everyday comforts. During their travels, Kyrgios’s mother, Norlaila, supports them by sharing her cherished recipes to help Hatzi maintain a sense of home.