Costner Responds to Stuntwoman’s Allegations of Violent Scene Directorship

LOS ANGELES, California — A lawyer for actor Kevin Costner has responded to recent allegations made by stuntwoman Devyn LaBella regarding her role in the film “Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2.” LaBella claims that she was subjected to an unscripted rape scene while working on the film in May 2023.

LaBella filed a lawsuit last month, stating she was a victim of a violent scene directed by Costner. The claims have stirred significant media attention. In an amended complaint filed on June 16, LaBella detailed her emotional distress following the incident and included text messages with the film’s intimacy coordinator.

Costner’s attorney, Marty Singer, vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that there was no sexual content in the scene LaBella performed. Singer explained, “Ms. LaBella was doing a rehearsal on an insert shot for a scripted scene. There was tugging on a dress while she was fully clothed.”

The complaint alleges that LaBella was not informed of the scene’s nature and was asked to be a stand-in after the actress Ella Hunt walked off the set due to sudden script changes. The complaint further claims that LaBella was never given the opportunity to prepare for or consent to the scene.

According to LaBella’s claims, she suffered ongoing emotional harm including shock and humiliation. The amended complaint states, “Ms. LaBella was never given the opportunity to prepare for or consent to participate in this scene, much less to object to it.” LaBella has described the situation as deeply traumatizing.

In response to LaBella’s lawsuit, Singer pointed to text messages she sent post-shoot, thanking her supervisor for the weeks of work. He criticized the lawsuit as baseless, stating that multiple witnesses contradict LaBella’s claims.

The legal battle continues, with LaBella seeking an undisclosed amount in damages. Her attorneys argue this case highlights systemic issues within Hollywood regarding safety and consent on set. As the case develops, many are watching closely for its implications for industry standards.