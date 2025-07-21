News
Cottonwood River Rises After Heavy Rainfall in Minnesota
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. — Heavy rainfall in Minnesota caused the Cottonwood River to rise more than 9 feet within 24 hours, the National Weather Service reported on Saturday.
The surge was triggered by strong thunderstorms that swept through southwestern Minnesota on Friday night. Sleepy Eye recorded just over 2 inches of rain from these storms, according to KARE 11 Meteorologist Jamie Kagol.
The current forecast predicts that the river levels will drop below the action stage by Tuesday evening, which is welcome news for residents in the area. The National Weather Service is monitoring the situation closely.
“Weather can be unpredictable, but the forecast looks favorable for a decrease in water levels in the coming days,” Kagol said.
The local river gauge in Springfield showed the rapid increase in levels, which prompted alerts for local residents. Authorities are urging everyone to stay informed about changing conditions.
As the situation develops, more updates will be shared with the community.
Recent Posts
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation
- North Carolina Alumni Shine in Premier Lacrosse League Weekend
- Chris Hughes Reveals JoJo Siwa’s Playful Nicknames for His Private Parts
- Emma Navarro Pokes Fun at Jannik Sinner Ahead of US Open Mixed Doubles
- Yates Earns Save After Scott’s Injury in Dodgers’ Win Over Twins
- Man Dies, Woman Injured in Glendale House Fire