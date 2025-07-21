Cottonwood River Rises After Heavy Rainfall in Minnesota

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. — Heavy rainfall in Minnesota caused the Cottonwood River to rise more than 9 feet within 24 hours, the National Weather Service reported on Saturday.

The surge was triggered by strong thunderstorms that swept through southwestern Minnesota on Friday night. Sleepy Eye recorded just over 2 inches of rain from these storms, according to KARE 11 Meteorologist Jamie Kagol.

The current forecast predicts that the river levels will drop below the action stage by Tuesday evening, which is welcome news for residents in the area. The National Weather Service is monitoring the situation closely.

“Weather can be unpredictable, but the forecast looks favorable for a decrease in water levels in the coming days,” Kagol said.

The local river gauge in Springfield showed the rapid increase in levels, which prompted alerts for local residents. Authorities are urging everyone to stay informed about changing conditions.

As the situation develops, more updates will be shared with the community.