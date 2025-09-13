Cougars Face Mean Green in Key Matchup This Saturday

DENTON, Texas — The Washington State Cougars, currently undefeated at 2-0, will face off against the North Texas Mean Green at DATCU Stadium on Saturday. This is the first-time matchup between the two teams, but both share a connection through North Texas head coach Eric Morris, who previously served as the offensive coordinator for Washington State in 2022.

Morris coached the Cougars during a season where they finished with a 6-7 record, despite showing flashes of offensive prowess under quarterback Cam Ward. After a successful stint at Incarnate Word, he joined North Texas, where he has led the Mean Green to a combined 13-14 record since taking the helm.

The Mean Green enter the game with a perfect 2-0 record after defeating Western Michigan 33-30 in an overtime thriller last week. Morris expressed that he has a clear understanding of Washington State’s capabilities since he helped recruit several players currently on the Cougars’ roster. “They’re gonna be well coached,” Morris said. “We’re going to have to out-execute them on both sides of the football.”

North Texas managed to overcome a halftime deficit against Western Michigan by making key adjustments on offense. Morris highlighted the importance of addressing field position, as that battle was lost in the first half, with their average starting position being at the 20-yard line.

Washington State, coached by Jimmy Rogers in his first season, is also riding high after a significant victory over San Diego State, 36-13. The Cougars have shown marked improvement, particularly in their rushing game, which was critical during their second matchup. Running back Kirby Vorhees led the team with 67 yards last week.

The matchup against North Texas will serve as a test for both teams, as both aim to extend their winning streaks. The game kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

“We just have to go play our game,” said Cougars quarterback Drew Mestemaker. “We have the skill positions and the offensive line to score points.”