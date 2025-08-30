Could Detroit Lions Target Travon Walker After Packers’ Big Move?

Detroit, MI – The Detroit Lions may be considering a trade for Travon Walker, a rising star on the Jacksonville Jaguars, after the Green Bay Packers acquired star edge rusher Micah Parsons. Walker, a 6-foot-5, 272-pound defensive end, was the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and has shown great potential as a versatile player.

In his first two seasons, Walker recorded impressive statistics, including 10 sacks in 2023 and 10.5 sacks in 2024, along with a total of 52 tackles and 19 quarterback hits last year. His performance has led the Jaguars to exercise his fifth-year option, extending his team control to 2026.

With the Packers ensuring their defense is fortified with Parsons, Lions general manager Brad Holmes might feel pressured to enhance his team’s defensive line, particularly in light of Aidan Hutchinson‘s recovery from leg surgery. The challenge lies in not only boosting their pass rush but effectively countering the improved competition in the NFC North.

Adding Walker could create a formidable defensive front for Detroit. The Lions would likely need to part with a first-round pick to acquire Walker, but with his proven track record, he could be a valuable long-term investment. If they miss out on Walker, other options include trading for edge rusher Anfernee Jennings from the New England Patriots, as several reports suggest the Lions are in need of depth at that position due to recent injuries within their roster.

As Detroit navigates the trade landscape, acquiring a player of Walker’s caliber could be pivotal in giving them an edge over rivals like the Packers going forward. ‘We’re aware of the need for depth and talent at the edge position,’ said Holmes when discussing the team’s goals. The Lions are expected to assess all opportunities closely before the upcoming trade deadlines.